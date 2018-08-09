Real Madrid Transfer News: Marcelo's Juventus Rumours 'Concern' Los Blancos

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Real Madrid are reportedly concerned about the persistent rumours linking Marcelo to Juventus, with Italian media insistent the Brazilian could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

Tuttosport ran the story on their frontpage on Thursday, and according to Marca's Marco Ruiz, the speculation isn't new. Marcelo previously told the Italian paper he would love to play for the Old Lady, saying: "I'd like to play for Juventus before hanging up my boots."

According to Ruiz, Real aren't panicking, but the concern is genuine. The uncertainty surrounding Luka Modric also started as a rumour, and with good friend Ronaldo at Juventus, things are complicated. Tuttosport even reported the Portugal international is trying to convince Marcelo, who has held talks with the Serie A champions.

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Madrid-based newspaper AS noted Marcelo didn't report to Real training in time last week, although he eventually showed up a day after compatriot Casemiro.

There has been a lot of turnover at Madrid this summer already, with Ronaldo, Mateo Kovacic and manager Zinedine Zidane all leaving. Marcelo isn't expected to follow suit, but it's easy to see why Los Blancos would at least be a little concerned.

The left-back has been the gold standard at the position for years, especially from an offensive perspective. Last year was another great one:

The Bianconeri don't have a need at the position, but that could still change if Alex Sandro moves. According to ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, he remains a priority target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus could opt to offload Sandro if Marcelo was available and keen on the move, but convincing Real to sell would be difficult. It likely would come down to the player himself and whether he would be willing to pressure his current club to comply.

Given he has been in Madrid for more than a decade, that seems unlikely. There's plenty of time left still, but as of right now, Juventus' transfer business appears mostly over.