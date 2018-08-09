Super Bowl 53 Odds: Patriots, Eagles Favored to Meet in Rematch

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tries and fails to make a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

NFL fans who enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII will be in for a treat if Las Vegas is to be believed.

According to OddsShark, the Patriots and Eagles are the two favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy during the upcoming 2018 season, suggesting a rematch is in play as most teams kick off their preseason schedules this week.

Other playoff teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are all listed at 16-1 or better, although the Green Bay Packers have the best odds among those teams that didn't reach the postseason.

It is safe to assume Las Vegas believes a healthy Aaron Rodgers will make the difference, though, seeing how the talented signal-caller played just seven games last year as the Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign.

As for the Patriots, the combination of quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick is back and will look to add to an incredible resume of success that includes Super Bowl appearances in three of the last four and eight of the last 17 seasons.

New England won the AFC East 15 times during that span as well, and navigating a winnable division makes reaching the playoffs all the easier and, in turn, reaching the Super Bowl more likely.

Philadelphia could be waiting again if it gets there, though, especially since quarterback Carson Wentz is back and healthy after missing the playoffs with injury. While Nick Foles became a Philadelphia legend by winning the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles are set up better for long-term success with the 25-year-old who was an MVP contender last season before the setback.

The Super Bowl odds suggest Wentz will get a chance at Brady in this season's Super Bowl after missing the last showdown.

