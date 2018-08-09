Danny Ings Joins Southampton on Season-Long Loan from Liverpool

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Liverpool's Danny Ings joined Southampton on a one-year loan deal on Thursday, in which the Saints will be obliged to buy the striker.

Southampton announced the last-minute deal, which was finalised after the deadline, on Twitter:

In a statement on Saints' official website, manager Mark Hughes said:

"There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we’re clearly delighted that he chose to join us.



"We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room."

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool in 2015, but made just 25 appearances for the club as his time at Anfield was marred by two serious injuries.

Ings has been working his way back to fitness throughout the calendar year and made 11 first-team appearances for the Reds in 2018.

Provided he can continue to avoid further injury, he'll be able to focus on rediscovering the form that earned him his move to Liverpool.

Prior to signing for the Reds, Ings had scored 37 goals across his previous two seasons with Burnley, with 11 of those coming in the Premier League.

Southampton will be hoping he can hit double figures this year. They averaged less than a goal per game in the Premier League last season and only narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 17th, so they'll welcome the added firepower.

Overall, the move should suit all parties.

With Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in front of him in the pecking order at Anfield, Ings would likely have been afforded little time on the pitch regardless of his fitness.

Liverpool have taken him off the books, and he has the chance to revitalise his career in a team where he might be able to play a significant role.