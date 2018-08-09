Renee Young Will Be 1st Woman to Ever Call a Full Episode of WWE's Raw

WWE announced Thursday that Renee Young will fill in for Jonathan Coachman as a guest commentator on Monday's edition of Raw.

Young will make history as the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw.

She will sit alongside the usual Raw commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the duration of the three-hour show.

              

