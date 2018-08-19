'The Demon' Finn Balor Returns in Win vs. Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin at SummerSlam on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York, marking his second consecutive pay-per-view victory over The Constable of WWE Raw.

Balor hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

Bigger than the result, the former universal champion brought back "The Demon" for the first time at SummerSlam since 2016.

Since being named constable by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Corbin has allowed the power to go to his head.

The Lone Wolf has attempted to hold back many Superstars, but none more than Balor because of the personal issues between them.

Balor has long been a target of Corbin's abuse, both physically and mentally. The Constable has constantly mocked the Irishman's size over the past several weeks and insisted the leader of Balor Club couldn't possibly compete with a Superstar of his stature.

That was proved wrong at Extreme Rules, though, when Balor defeated Corbin and left him embarrassed in the process.

Corbin got a chance at revenge a few weeks later in a lengthy match on Raw, and he made the most of it by scoring an impressive victory over Balor.

With Corbin continuing to take shots at Balor, the Irishman made Corbin eat his words a couple of weeks ago on Raw.

The Lone Wolf attempted to leave the ring area during a match with Roman Reigns, but Balor blocked his getaway route, which allowed The Big Dog to score the win.

After the bout, Balor entered the ring and dropped Corbin with a hard dropkick followed by a Coup de Grace to send a clear message to his opponent.

That set the stage for a rubber match at SummerSlam, with the winner presumably prevailing in the feud as a whole.

Although it was easy to overlook the match because of the stacked nature of the event's card, it was a big contest for both Superstars in terms of gaining some momentum moving forward.

With Balor taking down Corbin again, there may finally be a path for him to move up the card and get involved in more substantial storylines in the near future.

