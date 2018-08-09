Kepa Arrizabalaga Believes He Will 'Fit in Well' Under Maurizo Sarri at Chelsea

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

New Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is confident that he will be an ideal fit in manager Maurizo Sarri's side at Stamford Bridge and said he is "really looking forward" to working with the Italian.

The 23-year-old Spaniard joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in a world-record £72 million deal on Wednesday, and he is raring to go in the Premier League, per Chelsea's official app The 5th Stand (h/t Goal's Stephen Creek):



"I'm really looking forward to starting to work with [Sarri]. I've heard great things about him, great references. I can't wait to see that firsthand, to meet him and work with him.

"I think his style is not too different from the style used in the Spanish national team. I believe my qualities will fit in well with this style. I personally like his style. It's aggressive, he likes to attack, putting pressure on the opposition, and I like that.

"I would say that I am a calm, settled goalkeeper. I think I try to convey a calmness to the team, so they feel they have behind them a goalkeeper that is in control."



