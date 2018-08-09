Florentino Perez Reportedly Delays Luka Modric Talks Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly put talks with star midfielder Luka Modric on hold until Friday as speculation continues to swirl over the Croatian's future.

The 32-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Inter Milan throughout the transfer window, although he returned to training with Madrid on Thursday.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), Modric was meant to meet with Perez, although the talks have been put back another day.

It's added that while Perez was delayed returning from the club's pre-season tour and is set to be busy on Thursday following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, the decision to postpone the meeting with Modric is a strategic move.

It's said Madrid hope the delays will cause uncertainty at Inter as they seek to pull off this coup, although a "gentleman's agreement" between Madrid and Modric is reportedly giving the Italian side hope that a deal could get done.

According to Football Italia, Modric is set to meet with Perez to inform him of his desire to move to Milan and start a new challenge, having spent the previous six seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Italian Football TV provided its assessment of the situation surrounding Modric at the moment:

The summer has been one of major transition for Los Blancos. At the end of last season, they clinched their third UEFA Champions League title in succession, although have since lost their talismanic goalscorer in Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Zinedine Zidane.

It gives new manager Julen Lopetegui plenty of work to do, as he will need to fill the void of Zidane on the sidelines and the goals of Ronaldo on the field. Replacing the huge influence Modric can have on matches may make this an impossible job.

Modric has been the conductor of this Madrid machine during their spell of European dominance. In their win over Liverpool in the 2017-18 Champions League final, the Croatian ran the show:

Those traits were on display at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, too, as Modric excelled for Croatia in some huge games, propelling them to a shock final appearance.

While they eventually lost 4-2 to France, their skipper was tireless, and he showcased an attritional side to his game that he's not usually renowned for:

Regardless of Modric's intentions, it would be a big shock if Madrid sanctioned any sale of their No. 10 now. Not only is he a critical player, the midfield positions would be looking light at the Bernabeu if he did depart, as Mateo Kovacic has agreed to join Chelsea on loan for the season.

Inter still have until the end of the month to potentially sign Modric, who has the class to make them a force in Serie A next season. However, Madrid will surely resist any approaches that come their way.