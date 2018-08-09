Report: Atletico Madrid Reject €25M Manchester United Move for Diego Godin

Report: Atletico Madrid Reject €25M Manchester United Move for Diego GodinAugust 9, 2018
Manchester United have reportedly had a €25 million (£22.5 million) bid for Diego Godin rejected after making contact with Atletico Madrid on deadline day.
Both Gianluca Di Marzio's Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the Uruguayan turned down the opportunity to move to Old Trafford as United continued their attempts to sign a new defender:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Man Utd offered €25M to Atlético Madrid for Diego Godin release clause... and €9M/season to the player. Godin at the moment has NOT accepted and he wants to stay at Atléti. 🔴 @DiMarzio #MUFC #transfers #ManUnited
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Atletico Madrid reject Manchester United's approach for defender Diego Godin. Sky Italy say player didn’t want to move. £18m release clause and United offering £150,000 a week wages
United have been after a new centre-back for most of the summer, variously being linked with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Yerry Mina and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.
Godin would have arguably been a better capture than any of that quartet. He may be 32, but he remains one of the best centre-backs in Europe.
And his immense experience and leadership qualities would have made him an ideal senior partner for United's current centre-backs, all of whom remain raw or inconsistent.
But it always seemed unlikely Atleti manager Diego Simeone would countenance the idea of letting one of his most important players go, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
Atletico Madrid have no intention of letting Diego Godin go at this point. Has a strong partnership with both Savic and Gimenez. Simeone confident of challenging for both LaLiga and Champions League. Won't allow his squad to be weakened after disastrous 2017 summer.
Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the former Villarreal man is actually set to sign a new contract with Atleti:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
Understand @ManUtd did inquire about Diego Godin earlier this week. Nothing doing. Is set to sign a new contract at Atletico.
Godin has been a stalwart of Atleti's back line for the last eight seasons, and his influence at the club is huge.
Given the swiftness with which United had their bid rebuffed, it looks like their pursuit of the Uruguay international will go no further.
