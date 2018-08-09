Report: Atletico Madrid Reject €25M Manchester United Move for Diego Godin

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly had a €25 million (£22.5 million) bid for Diego Godin rejected after making contact with Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Both Gianluca Di Marzio's Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol reported the Uruguayan turned down the opportunity to move to Old Trafford as United continued their attempts to sign a new defender:

United have been after a new centre-back for most of the summer, variously being linked with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng, Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Barcelona's Yerry Mina and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.

Godin would have arguably been a better capture than any of that quartet. He may be 32, but he remains one of the best centre-backs in Europe.

And his immense experience and leadership qualities would have made him an ideal senior partner for United's current centre-backs, all of whom remain raw or inconsistent.

But it always seemed unlikely Atleti manager Diego Simeone would countenance the idea of letting one of his most important players go, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the former Villarreal man is actually set to sign a new contract with Atleti:

Godin has been a stalwart of Atleti's back line for the last eight seasons, and his influence at the club is huge.

Given the swiftness with which United had their bid rebuffed, it looks like their pursuit of the Uruguay international will go no further.