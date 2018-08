Leicester Confirm Filip Benkovic Transfer from Dinamo Zagreb on 5-Year Contract

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb, the club confirmed on Thursday.Â

The team confirmed a five-year contract has been agreed between the 21-year-old and the club.

"I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody," Benkovic told the club's television channel. "Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the Club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."

