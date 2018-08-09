Leicester Confirm Filip Benkovic Transfer from Dinamo Zagreb on 5-Year Contract

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Foxes announced the signing on Twitter:

The team confirmed a five-year contract has been agreed between the 21-year-old and the club.

"I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody," Benkovic told the club's television channel. "Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the Club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.