Leicester Confirm Filip Benkovic Transfer from Dinamo Zagreb on 5-Year Contract

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 01: Filip Benkovic of GNK Dinamo Zagreb speaks to the press during the press conference prior to their match of UEFA Champions League between Sevilla FC vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on November 1, 2016 in Seville, . (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Leicester City have completed the signing of Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb, the club confirmed on Thursday. 

The Foxes announced the signing on Twitter:

The team confirmed a five-year contract has been agreed between the 21-year-old and the club.

"I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody," Benkovic told the club's television channel. "Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the Club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."

       

