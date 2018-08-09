Everton Reportedly Close to Securing Yerry Mina Transfer from Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly set to secure the signing of Barcelona defender Yerry Mina amid rumours linking the player with a move to Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports News, the Colombia international was a target for the Red Devils as they considered him an alternative to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, but the Toffees have moved to secure the signing of the 23-year-old.

Mina appears poised to be Everton's second signing on the final day of the transfer window. As noted by Sky Sports, Brazil international Bernard could also join the club after agreeing a move.

"The relationship between Barcelona and Everton is believed to be strong, with left-back Lucas Digne already moving to Goodison Park from the Camp Nou in this window," Sky Sports reported. According to Dominic King of the Daily Mail, the Toffees are also interested in a deal that would see Andre Gomes join from Barcelona.

Mina will add depth to an Everton defence that has struggled in pre-season. The club have let Ramiro Funes Mori and Ashley Williams move on this summer, leaving Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane as the only fit options for Saturday's Premier League opener with Wolves; Mason Holgate has been suffering with an injury.

Still, Andy West of BBC Sport is still unsure about the amount of money being shelled out on the Barca man:

Mina arrived at Barcelona in January having established a reputation as one of the best defenders in Brazilian football in his time at Palmeiras. However, when he did feature for the team in the second half of last season he struggled.

In the 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo and the 5-4 loss to Barcelona the defender's weaknesses were exposed. Mina is slow on the turn and can occasionally let his concentration waver.

Rik Sharma of the Daily Mirror admitted he's unsure about whether or not Mina will make the cut in the Premier League:

Still, at the World Cup the defender was more like the player who developed a big reputation in Brazil, as he thrived alongside Davinson Sanchez for Colombia. Mina was commanding in the air, aggressive in his defensive duties and a major threat from set pieces, as these figures illustrate:

Everton manager Marco Silva will be delighted to get this wrapped up, as Mina should represent an upgrade on the current options in his squad.

The match against Wolves will surely come too early for the Colombian on Saturday, as he will need some time to get integrated into his new surroundings and familiar with team-mates. Some tweaks need to be made to his game if he's to thrive in English football, although the pedigree is there for him to push on.