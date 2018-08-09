Harry Maguire Reportedly Hopeful of Manchester United Deadline-Day Transfer

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire reportedly remains hopeful he will get a move to Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, the England international is keen on a switch to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils have already had two bids rejected for the centre-back, the second of which was worth £60 million. However, Leicester aren't said to be considering a sale before Thursday's deadline.

"Leicester are expected to offer him a new deal after his impressive performances for England in the World Cup this summer," the report continued. "Jerome Boateng had reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United for football reasons, but sources have told Sky Sports News he still wants to move to United and Jose Mourinho wants to sign him."

Leicester are said to be in advanced talks over the arrival of two central defenders in Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu, with the duo likely to arrive for a combined £35 million. It's unlikely to change their stance on Maguire, though.

According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, while United are big fans of the 25-year-old, it's suggested they are hesitant about paying too much to sign him:

Maguire only arrived at Leicester a year ago and has enjoyed a remarkable rise. He's developed from a defender with some promise into one of the best in the Premier League and a star on the international stage. He shone for Gareth Southgate's England side as they made their way to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

While Maguire is not one to shirk physical battles, he has many other attributes in his game, as he's quick across the ground and excellent in possession too.

The centre-back's charges from defence became a trademark for Leicester last term, and Maguire showed no shortage of confidence when he represented the Three Lions at the FIFA World Cup either. These figures show that the ball was like a magnet to him at times last season:

For United a centre-back appears to be a priority before the window closes, with Boateng also said to be on the club's radar. As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, while Maguire's stock is sky-high at the moment, the same can't be said for the Germany star:

With that in mind, it's not a shock Maguire wants the move to Old Trafford, where he would be tasked with becoming the leader of United's defensive setup. However, hesitancy about paying massive money to secure him is sensible, as there are still flaws in his game that need to be addressed.

Still, Leicester's stance makes sense, and given they play United in the Premier League curtain-raiser on Friday, losing Maguire to the Red Devils now would be galling.