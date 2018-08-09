Latest WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card and Feuds Trending Up and Down

Latest WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card and Feuds Trending Up and DownAugust 9, 2018
- The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
- Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor
- The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)
- Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract is on the line)
- Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)
The card for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19 is almost at full capacity with 11 matches, but knowing WWE, it will find a way to add a few more.
During the leadup to the annual event, several feuds have picked up steam while others have slowed to a crawl. It's the nature of the beast, especially when management is trying to push so many storylines at once.
Here is a full rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:
Let's take a look at which feuds have been losing and gaining momentum recently.
Up: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
The Miz and Daniel Bryan have been waiting for their chance to capitalize on the momentum they built over the past few years, and they will finally get it at SummerSlam.
Their history is enough to make this storyline entertaining, but both The A-Lister and The Leader of the Yes Movement have been at the top of their game recently.
The Miz never fails to rise to the occasion when it comes to being a top-notch heel, and Bryan is the constant babyface the WWE Universe continues to support.
One of the best parts about this feud is how there is no title on the line. These are two Superstars who have created one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year with only their personal conflict to drive the story forward.
Up: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Another match between Reigns and Lesnar isn't on a lot of people's wishlist, but the story became a lot more interesting over the past two weeks thanks to Paul Heyman.
The Advocate for The Beast Incarnate turned out two incredible performances. The first came when he spent an entire show begging Lesnar to appear in the ring so he could keep his job.
Heyman's desperation was on full display, but it was the moment when Lesnar snapped on him in the ring that stands out. Then there was his interview with Renee Young.
How a manager became the most interesting part of the Universal Championship feud would usually be a mystery, but nobody should be surprised by Heyman's ability to emote.
It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out at SummerSlam and where Heyman's allegience lies when the show is over.
Down: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
When the champion in a feud over a title is the least important part of the story, you know there is a problem.
Nakamura will defend the U.S. Championship against Hardy at SummerSlam, but the real heat is being generated by Randy Orton's passion for destroying the heroes of the WWE Universe.
The Viper being in the match would be one thing, but he's not even booked for the PPV. All three men have done a good job with the story in recent weeks, but it still feels like WWE doesn't know who to prioritize here.
There is still time for management to add him, so maybe it will all work out. Hopefully, things become a little clearer after Tuesday's SmackDown.
Up: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe and Styles have been stealing the show every time they step into the ring together for over 10 years, so there is a lot of pressure on them at SummerSlam.
Luckily for all of us, the two former TNA standouts have continued to improve and mature as performers with each passing year.
Joe's aggression makes him one of the most convincing badasses in the entire company, but this is The Phenomenal One we are talking about. Styles is never the underdog.
Bringing Styles' family into Joe's promos has helped generate even more heat for an already anticipated matchup. It wasn't long ago when Joe vs. Styles for the WWE Championship seemed like a pipedream, but here we are. 2018 has been a good year for pro wrestling.
Down: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
It shouldn't be possible for a feud like Ziggler vs. Rollins to run out of steam, but here we are.
Their feud for the IC title has produced some high-quality performances from both men, but it seems like WWE is just keeping this story going for lack of a better option.
Rollins has faced Ziggler, Drew McIntyre or both of them every week for so long that their upcoming SummerSlam showdown feels less special.
There is no doubt The Showoff and The Architect will put together a fun match at SummerSlam, but it needs to be their last encounter before moving on.
Down: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
Carmella vs. Lynch was never going to be the best match at SummerSlam, but watching The Lass Kicker work her way back to the top has been a satisfying journey over the past couple of months.
Earning a shot at Mella's title seemed like the moment all her fans have been waiting two years to see, but WWE couldn't resist adding Charlotte to the match once she was cleared to return to action.
The company has clearly put The Queen at the forefront of the division, and it's easy to see why. She has exceeded all expectations from the moment she debuted, but she doesn't need another highlight reel moment right now.
We might still see Lynch win gold at SummerSlam, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Charlotte add yet another title to her impressive resume.
Which feuds have you most excited for SummerSlam?