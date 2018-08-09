Latest WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card and Feuds Trending Up and Down

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The card for this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 19 is almost at full capacity with 11 matches, but knowing WWE, it will find a way to add a few more.

During the leadup to the annual event, several feuds have picked up steam while others have slowed to a crawl. It's the nature of the beast, especially when management is trying to push so many storylines at once.

Here is a full rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Baron Corbin vs. Finn Balor

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract is on the line)

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

Let's take a look at which feuds have been losing and gaining momentum recently.