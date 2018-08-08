Barcelona Transfer News: Everton Reportedly Want Andre Gomes on Loan

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton. The Toffees are keen to bring him in on loan before the close of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday, according to the Liverpool Echo's Phil Kirkbride.

The Portuguese midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou and looks to have little chance of first-team football next season under manager Ernesto Valverde.

Everton boss Marco Silva wants to strengthen his midfield and a temporary deal is "being discussed," per Kirkbride.

Gomes joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 but has endured a tough time with the Spanish giants. His signing has been widely regarded as being a failure, and he was booed by his own supporters last season.

The midfielder has said his time at the club has "turned into a kind of hell," per Panenka magazine (h/t Lawrence Ostlere at The Independent).

Barcelona have moved to strengthen their midfield this summer. They have brought in Arthur from Gremio and Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

The new signings mean Gomes has fallen even further down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Gomes is expected to leave before Thursday's deadline. West Ham United and Valencia are also interested, according to Sport.

A move away looks to be what is needed for Gomes to relaunch his career. The 25-year-old is an experienced international, who is excellent in possession and in need of a fresh start.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones said he'd be a great signing for Everton:

Everton have already brought in Lucas Digne from Barcelona this summer. The club are also being linked with a move for Yerry Mina, per Chris Bascombe at the Daily Telegraph.

The Toffees have invested heavily this summer as Silva shapes his squad. Per the Press Association (h/t Standard Sport), they spent £40 million to bring in Richarlison from Watford as they bid to improve on last season's eighth-place finish.

Barcelona would surely be happy to part ways with Gomes; while they may prefer a permanent deal, an initial loan may suit all parties.

If the move does go through, Everton fans may have to wait to see Gomes in action. He suffered an injury during Barcelona's pre-season tour of the U.S. which could rule him out until September, per RAC1 (h/t Patricia Martinez at Sport).