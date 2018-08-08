Jerry Lawler Talks Son Brian Christopher's Death, Questions Cause of Death

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

WWE legend Jerry Lawler expressed doubts regarding his son's cause of death when speaking about the ordeal on his podcast, Dinner With The King.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Brian Christopher Lawler hanged himself in his jail cell and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Brian Lawler had been in jail on charges of driving under the influence and eluding arrest.

"A lot of people have expressed—as I have—doubts as to whether Brian really did actually commit suicide," Lawler said to co-host Glenn Moore.

Lawler said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case and some of his son's fellow inmates reached out to the Lawler family to convey similar skepticism about the initial report.

The discussion begins at the 23:20 mark of the video below:

WWE confirmed July 29 that Brian Lawler had died.

Wrestling fans remembered him largely for his run in the WWF as "Grand Master Sexay" Brian Christopher. He teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to win the WWF Tag Team Championship on May 29, 2000.

Christopher last appeared on WWE programming during NXT Arrival on Feb. 27, 2014. He reunited with Scotty 2 Hotty in a defeat to The Ascension.