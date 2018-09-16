Frank Gore Passes Curtis Martin for No. 4 on NFL All-Time Rushing List

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore continues to climb up the all-time rushing list, passing Curtis Martin to become No. 4 in NFL history.

Martin ended his career with 14,101 rushing yards, but Gore passed him Sunday on an eight-yard run during the third quarter of Miami's Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins tweeted the following graphic celebrating Gore's accomplishment:

ESPN's Trey Wingo praised Gore and shot down the notion that his place in history is lessened by his lengthy NFL tenure:

The 35-year-old has an outside chance to move up to No. 3 by the end of the season with Barry Sanders totaling 15,269 in his career. Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) are the only other players with more rushing yards in NFL history.

Every retired player in the top 10 has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gore is in his 14th season in the league but his first with the Dolphins. He spent the past three years with the Indianapolis Colts after playing the bulk of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite his overall numbers and the fact he has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL at his position, the veteran has been somewhat overlooked during his career.

The five-time Pro Bowler has reached 1,000 yards in a season nine different times, although only once did he top 1,300 rushing yards. He has also shown impressive durability, starting all 16 games for the last six seasons even at his advanced age.

Regardless of what he accomplishes the rest of the year with the Dolphins, Gore has put together an outstanding NFL career.