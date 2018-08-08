'Last Chance U' Announced for 4th Season; Will Return to Independence College

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

DENVER, CO - JUNE 24: (L-R) Brittany Wagner, Jerry Bembry, and Gregory Whiteley speak after the screening of Netflix's 'Last Chance U' during SeriesFest: Season Two at Sie FilmCenter on June 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)
Jason Bahr/Getty Images

The Netflix documentary series Last Chance U has been renewed for a fourth season, according to Kaelen Jones of Sports Illustrated

The show, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at a junior college football team, will return to Kansas to cover the Independence Community College football team for the second straight year.

"Coach [Jason] Brown has recruited a number of players this season who have compelling back stories and it seems the Jayhawk conference as a whole has seen a surge in recruiting," executive producer Greg Whiteley said about staying at Independence for a second season.

"As such, we feel that a return trip to Kansas is warranted. After visiting the ICC campus last week and meeting the new players, I think Season 4 could be our best season yet," Whiteley added.

The first two years of the series followed East Mississippi Community College.

In March, the streaming show was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary.

Related

    Baylor Disputes Report of Self-Imposed Bowl Ban

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Baylor Disputes Report of Self-Imposed Bowl Ban

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Former 'Last Chance U' Star's Murder Charge Dropped

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former 'Last Chance U' Star's Murder Charge Dropped

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill Snyder Sees No 'End in Sight' to Coaching Career

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bill Snyder Sees No 'End in Sight' to Coaching Career

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Former 5-Star ILB Ale Kaho Lands at Bama

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Former 5-Star ILB Ale Kaho Lands at Bama

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report