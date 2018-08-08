5-Star SF Kahlil Whitney Commits to Kentucky over Oregon, Illinois, Georgetown

Credit: 247Sports

Kentucky Wildcats basketball has added another top player in the 2019 recruiting class with 5-star forward Kahlil Whitney's commitment to the school.

Paul Biancardi of ESPN reported the news Wednesday.

Whitney is the No. 19 overall player and the fifth-best small forward in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'6" wing has outstanding athleticism with a good enough handle to attack the basket and consistently score inside.

"This is a big-time prospect," Evan Daniels of 247Sports said of Whitney. "I think he's steadily gotten better. He's got really impressive physical gifts. Wide, broad shoulders, long arms, a great build and the skill is starting to catch up. He's a good shooter with improved mechanics. He's improved consistently there, and his upside is through the roof."

If his shooting catches up to the rest of his game, college could be a quick stop before he goes to the NBA.

The New Jersey native has received offers from many of the top programs around the country, but his list of finalists was unique for a player of his skill set.

He announced Monday on Twitter that his top four included Illinois, Georgetown and Oregon in addition to Kentucky.

Whitney eventually decided on the Wildcats, giving the team three commits in the 2019 class, including 5-star combo guard Tyrese Maxey and 4-star forward Dontaie Allen.

Although many of the players on Kentucky's roster could leave for the NBA after the 2018-19 season, head coach John Calipari is already well-prepared for next year.