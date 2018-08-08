Magic Reveal Shaq and Penny Era Throwback Jersey, 30th Anniversary Logo

Magic Reveal Shaq and Penny Era Throwback Jersey, 30th Anniversary LogoAugust 8, 2018
The Orlando Magic are going back to their glory days to celebrate their 30th anniversary during the 2018-19 season.
ESPN's Darren Rovell shared images of the Magic's throwback uniforms:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The @OrlandoMagic have unveiled their 30th anniversary retro jersey & logo. https://t.co/f7TSkRCyGc
In a fitting bit of symmetry, the Magic celebrated the 26-year anniversary of Shaquille O'Neal signing his rookie contract with the team on Tuesday.
The Magic originally used the pinstripe jerseys from 1989-98, the first nine years of the franchise's existence.
O'Neal and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who was drafted No. 3 overall in 1993, led the franchise to three straight 50-win seasons from 1993-96 and advanced to the NBA Finals in 1995.
The Magic will be looking to end their six-year playoff drought this season. Since they probably can't bring back O'Neal and Hardaway, using the jerseys that made them such a successful duo is the next best option.
