Magic Reveal Shaq and Penny Era Throwback Jersey, 30th Anniversary Logo

Adam Wells August 8, 2018

Shaquille O'Neal #32 and Penny Hardaway #1 of the Orlando Magic
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic are going back to their glory days to celebrate their 30th anniversary during the 2018-19 season.

ESPN's Darren Rovell shared images of the Magic's throwback uniforms:

In a fitting bit of symmetry, the Magic celebrated the 26-year anniversary of Shaquille O'Neal signing his rookie contract with the team on Tuesday. 

The Magic originally used the pinstripe jerseys from 1989-98, the first nine years of the franchise's existence. 

O'Neal and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who was drafted No. 3 overall in 1993, led the franchise to three straight 50-win seasons from 1993-96 and advanced to the NBA Finals in 1995. 

The Magic will be looking to end their six-year playoff drought this season. Since they probably can't bring back O'Neal and Hardaway, using the jerseys that made them such a successful duo is the next best option.

