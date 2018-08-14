Under-the-Radar College Football Teams That Could Become Surprise Contenders

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Alabama. Clemson. Georgia. College football fans are well aware of the most popular championship picks entering the 2018 season. They're familiar with Auburn and Miami, Oklahoma and Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin.

Those aren't the only schools capable of excellence, though. While inclusion doesn't guarantee anything, if any program beyond the accepted favorites emerges as a surprise contender, it's likely coming from this group.

With a few exceptions, teams listed with +3,000 odds or worse to win the 2018-19 national championship, per OddsShark, were considered. Notre Dame, Stanford and USC aren't flying under any radars.

And while we love Group of Five teams, if an undefeated UCF couldn't be a contender in 2017, it's simply not going to happen this year, either.