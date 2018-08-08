Last Chance U's Isaiah Wright Has Murder Charge Dropped, Released After Plea

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Isaiah Wright, a running back showcased on the Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U," will be released from prison after reaching a plea agreement to have a murder charge related in connection to the death of an 18-year-old man dropped.

TMZ Sports reported Wright pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation of aggravated robbery during a Wednesday court appearance. He was sentenced to time served, after remaining in prison since his arrest last year, and five years of probation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

