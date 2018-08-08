Doug Baldwin Praises Russell Wilson, Says QB Is the Best He's Ever Been

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin believes quarterback Russell Wilson is getting better with age.

In an interview with Michael Dugar of The Athletic (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Baldwin had heavy praise for his 29-year-old signal-caller: "Well, the biggest thing is I think Russell's better. This is the best I've seen Russ since he's been here. I'm really excited and happy for his progress, because obviously that makes us a lot better. It makes it easier on us."

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, Seattle will look to improve upon its 9-7 record and return to the postseason in 2018.

Baldwin added that new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has been key in Wilson's continued development, saying Wilson is "really being drilled on how to dissect" opposing defenses.

Wilson is coming off one of his best statistical seasons, as he completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,983 yards, 34 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 586 yards and three scores.

Wilson had a hand in all but one of the Seahawks' offensive touchdowns last season in part thanks to their lack of a running game.

If the four-time Pro Bowler is better in 2018, it may have something to do with the fact that Seattle is making a concerted effort to improve on the ground.

Specifically, the Seahawks selected running back Rashaad Penny No. 27 overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of San Diego State.

It won't take much for the Seahawks to improve their rushing attack in 2018, as they were 23rd with 101.8 rushing yards per game last season and tied for last with four rushing touchdowns.

But with cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor no longer in the fold on defense, and safety Earl Thomas holding out for a new contract, the burden of getting Seattle back in contention will once again fall on Wilson's shoulders.