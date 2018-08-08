WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Asuka, The Young Bucks and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is currently in the midst of a build to its SummerSlam event on August 19 and the wrestling rumor mill is churning out report after report in the days and weeks ahead of the enormous extravaganza.

From speculation surrounding the match card and possible additions to internationally recognized stars being recruited by top WWE officials, the rumor mill is working overtime.

Asuka to Be Added to SummerSlam Title Bout?

Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match. According to Slice Wrestling, though, that match may add a fourth participant before all is said and done.

Asuka has unfinished business with Carmella, having been cost the women's title on two separate occasions by James Ellsworth so her inclusion in the match would certainly make sense.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. SmackDown has done a superb job over the last two weeks of telling the story of Flair and Lynch. Their's is one of the most compelling on the entire show and adding Asuka to the match waters it down and takes the spotlight away from the champion and the two women currently embroiled in a competitive friendship program.

While Asuka certainly deserves a spot on the show, just haphazardly throwing her into the title match because WWE Creative could not come up with anything better for her to do is not the way to go about it.

Leave the match as it is, let Lynch and Flair tell their story and work on integrating Asuka back into the show sometime after SummerSlam.

Matt Riddle to Make NXT Debut Sooner Than Expected?

After Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Aleister Black had undergone surgery for an injury and his status for TakeOver: Brooklyn IV was in question, Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reports Matt Riddle may make his NXT debut as soon as the August 18 show, replacing Black in the night's Triple Threat match main event for the NXT Championship.

Riddle earned a reputation as one of the hottest acts in independent wrestling and recently signed a deal to join WWE.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Would Riddle vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa be a hell of a main event and a newsworthy way to cap off what should be another stellar TakeOver? Of course. Would it result in one of the best matches of the year? Very likely.

It would also stink of desperation on the part of NXT officials when they very easily could take any of the other immensely talented and established wrestlers on their roster and plug them into the spot. Maybe a Kassius Ohno, who has been a good soldier for the brand and would relish the opportunity to showcase his skills in a main event match.

Riddle is going to be a huge star for WWE and the NXT brand. Not rushing his debut for the sake of filling a hole in a main event that does not even really need to be filled is not the way to introduce him.

WWE Recruits The Young Bucks

According to Slice Wrestling, WWE officials are eager to sign one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling, even appearing at the airport to meet them.

The Young Bucks are huge stars and major merchandise movers. It is no surprise that Vince McMahon would love to get them under contract with his company, where he could benefit from the star power and merch sales that would come with them.

The question is whether or not Matt and Nick Jackson would be all that eager to give up the freedom their current situation allows them.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. The Young Bucks have done everything there is to do in the wrestling industry. They have been champions everywhere, headlined some of the biggest markets in the business, signed a Hot Topic merchandise deal and proved they could fill a 10,000-seat arena in Chicago for the upcoming All In event.

They have earned their reputation as one of the biggest tag team acts of any generation. Now, they owe it to themselves to prove to their most ardent of detractors that they can excel under the brightest lights and on the biggest stages the industry has to offer.

Whether fans of indie wrestling like it or not, that is WWE.