10 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman Should Manage After Brock Lesnar Breakup

10 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman Should Manage After Brock Lesnar BreakupAugust 8, 2018
Paul Heyman has been Brock Lesnar's advocate since shortly after The Beast returned to WWE in 2012, but their alliance appears to be on thin ice.
Lesnar's Raw appearance on July 30 saw him not only verbally demean his longtime manager, but he also ended up nearly choking him out in the ring.
One week later, Heyman delivered an acting performance worthy of an Oscar when he spoke about not knowing what the future held for him and the man he once considered his best friend.
We already know Lesnar will return to UFC to fight Daniel Cormier at some point, but there has been no word on what The Advocate plans to do.
Should he remain with the company without The Beast, Heyman should find himself a new client. This article will look at the best Superstars he could manage after Lesnar waves goodbye to WWE.
Roman Reigns
The first time Heyman and Lesnar parted ways was all the way back in 2002 at Survivor Series when Paul E. turned on his client during his match with Big Show.
We might see the same thing happen at SummerSlam if Heyman ends up accompanying Lesnar to the ring for his match against Roman Reigns.
Heyman and The Big Dog have never been friendly, but there seems to be a level of mutual respect between them.
Not only would his betrayal help Reigns win the Universal Championship, but aligning Heyman with Reigns might be the key to getting most of the WWE Universe to cheer for him again.
It's an odd pairing for sure, especially since Reigns doesn't need someone to do his talking for him, but neither did CM Punk and he had a great run with Heyman by his side.
Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman is about as over with the WWE Universe as anyone else on the roster, but that doesn't mean he is perfect.
His style of promo fits his character well. He speaks in short sentences and usually only talks about the violent things he plans to do to his opponents.
However, having a mouthpiece like Heyman hyping his matches would make The Monster Among Men a lot more interesting.
This is another situation we could see play out at SummerSlam. If Strowman keeps his Money in the Bank contract after his match with Kevin Owens, Heyman could orchestrate a cash-in during Lesnar's match with Reigns to kick off their alliance.
Tamina
Tamina is one of the most physically intimidating Superstars in the women's division, but she has never been portrayed as the top heel she should be.
Part of the problem is her lack of mic skills. She doesn't stutter or stumble over her words. She's just not as convincing as she could be, and her partnership with Lana last year did little to change that perception.
If she had Heyman to build her up like he has done for Lesnar and Punk, the daughter of Superfly Jimmy Snuka could be a force to be reckoned with.
The Advocate hasn't managed a female Superstar since Madusa was in the Dangerous Alliance in WCW. It would be great to see him support someone like Tamina as his first client in the WWE women's division.
The Authors of Pain
When The Authors Pain debuted on the main roster, Paul Ellering was their manager. After the team's first match, Akam and Rezar made it clear they no longer required his help.
Unfortunately, they ended up needing him more than they thought. The AOP are as intimidating as anyone, but they are still a little stiff on the mic.
Another Paul could be the solution to making Akam and Rezar into the dominant force on the main roster they once were in NXT.
The Advocate didn't have the greatest luck when he managed Curtis Axel and Ryback as a tag team, so this would give him the opportunity to prove he can help Superstars who aren't already big names like Lesnar and Punk.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been a lot of fun to watch since he aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler, but the eventual plan seems to be for him to go it alone.
The Scottish Superstar is already good on the mic, but his character would be so much better if he had Heyman doing all of the talking for him.
Just like Shawn Michaels and Diesel, Ziggler and McIntyre seem destined to end up as rivals in the future. Having the big man turn on The Showoff in favor of having Heyman as his manager would be an easy way to start their feud.
Shinsuke Nakamura And/or Asuka
Shinsuke Nakamura has done an outstanding job turning his heavy accent into part of his heel character, but a gimmick like that can't last forever.
Heyman is the kind of manager The Rock Star needs to give him an edge, and the best part is that he wouldn't even have to appear every week.
Nakamura can keep messing with announcers when he is on his own and Heyman can hype his matches leading into major PPVs. It would be a little unconventional, but WWE has never been known for doing things by the books.
The same logic can be applied to Asuka. She is a popular babyface who could be so much more dangerous as a heel, especially if she had a mouthpiece there to do all of the heavy lifting on the mic.
An even better option would be for Heyman to manage both Superstars. Nakamura and The Empress of Tomorrow are already on the same brand so it wouldn't be difficult to create a small stable for them.
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch and Charlotte appear to be heading toward an eventual feud, but we don't have any indication of which one would turn heel at this point.
Charlotte has proved she can handle playing the hero or the villain, but Lynch has been a babyface since she was first called up to the main roster a little over three years ago.
The Lass Kicker was a decent antagonist in NXT for a short time, but she never looked completely comfortable in the role. If WWE wants to try again, she needs a manager.
This is where Heyman could be invaluable. His ability to make the crowd hate his clients is unmatched, so he could turn all of Lynch's fans against her without much effort.
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is well-spoken and charismatic during interviews with the press, but her mic work as a WWE Superstar still needs time to improve.
The WWE Universe doesn't expect Rousey to act like every other pro wrestler, so we give her some leeway when it comes to her promos.
Just imagine how The Baddest Woman on the Planet would be with someone like Heyman there to hype her matches with his trademark brand of wit.
While this pairing could work with Rowdy Ronda as a babyface, it would be much better if it happened so she could turn heel.
Rousey could be an outstanding villain who talks down to the WWE roster because she thinks her legitimate fighting background makes her better than everyone else, and Heyman would be the ideal person to help her make the transition.
Who do you think Heyman should manage if he stays with WWE once Lesnar leaves?