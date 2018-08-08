10 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman Should Manage After Brock Lesnar Breakup

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Paul Heyman has been Brock Lesnar's advocate since shortly after The Beast returned to WWE in 2012, but their alliance appears to be on thin ice.

Lesnar's Raw appearance on July 30 saw him not only verbally demean his longtime manager, but he also ended up nearly choking him out in the ring.

One week later, Heyman delivered an acting performance worthy of an Oscar when he spoke about not knowing what the future held for him and the man he once considered his best friend.

We already know Lesnar will return to UFC to fight Daniel Cormier at some point, but there has been no word on what The Advocate plans to do.

Should he remain with the company without The Beast, Heyman should find himself a new client. This article will look at the best Superstars he could manage after Lesnar waves goodbye to WWE.