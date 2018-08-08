Juventus Transfer News: Stefano Sturaro Reportedly Nearing Watford Loan Deal

MB Media/Getty Images

Watford are reportedly "close to finalising" a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

According to The Sun's Warren Haughton and Duncan Wright, Hornets manager Javi Gracia wants to recruit the Italian and Watford are set to sign Sturaro on a season-long loan with the option to buy him outright in a year's time.

Juve value Sturaro at £18 million—a price that is said to have proved prohibitive with fellow admirers Leicester City and West Ham United—but the Bianconeri are said to be happy with the offer put on the table by Watford.

Sturaro signed for Juventus in 2014, although he remained at former club Genoa on loan for the first half of the 2014-15 season.

He has struggled to nail down a starting berth in Turin. The 25-year-old has not started more than 18 matches for the Bianconeri in a single season despite avoiding any major injuries, and he has made a total 90 appearances across the last three-and-a-half years.

Last season, Sturaro was on the pitch for just 983 minutes overall.

As beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti noted, it has been some time since he contributed anything of note for Juventus:

While he may not be of the required level to be more than a back-up for a team chasing domestic and European success each year, he could still be an excellent acquisition for Watford.

A tenacious and combative midfielder, Sturaro works hard to protect the back line with energy and intensity:

His ability to contribute when the team is in possession is somewhat limited, but he's a versatile operator who has filled in as a full-back on occasion.

Sturaro is expendable after the expensive capture of Cristiano Ronaldo and the arrival of Emre Can, so Juve will be content to part with him.

He could prove a strong player for Watford, though, and if he fails to impress, they can opt against buying him next year.