Lyon Boss Bruno Genesio Gives Nabil Fekir Update Amid Chelsea Rumours

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has conceded there is no guarantee Nabil Fekir will still be at the club come the end of the transfer window as Chelsea continue to be linked with the Frenchman.

Chelsea and Lyon faced off in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in the International Champions Cup, and following his side's penalty-shootout defeat, Genesio left the door open for Fekir, 25, to depart the Ligue 1 club this month.

Per Callum Vurley of the Daily Star, the Lyon boss said: "It is too early to say. He wanted to leave at the end of last season but came back to training yesterday and was happy. Who knows? There may be opportunities that come up before the end of the window. For now he is a Lyon player."

Fekir was on the verge of a £53 million move to Liverpool back in June before the deal collapsed, per the Telegraph.

He went on to play a role in France's 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph, and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he and Belgian Eden Hazard spoke to the Lyon man about a potential switch to Stamford Bridge, per Foot Mercato (h/t Metro):

"I spoke to him when we were together in the French national team, when his move to Liverpool fell through. Then we discussed Chelsea, and I even think that Eden said a couple of words to him. We would obviously welcome him, he is a super player, but I don't know if this is something that could happen as the window closes on Thursday."

While most of the rest of Europe's top clubs have until the end of August to potentially make a move for Fekir, Chelsea only have until Thursday evening, when the Premier League's transfer deadline passes.

The Blues will have to work fast then if they are to go in for Fekir.

He could be a useful signing given Chelsea struggled somewhat for goals last term while finishing fifth in the Premier League—Hazard top-scored for the club with 12.

Fekir enjoyed the best season of his career in 2017-18, netting 18 goals and providing eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

There is no guarantee, though, he will be open to a move to Stamford Bridge despite the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Unlike the Blues, Lyon will be in the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19, which could play a crucial role in Fekir staying put at the Groupama Stadium.