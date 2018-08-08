Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Manchester United He Is 'Desperate' to Join Barcelona

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks to pray during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has reportedly told the rest of the Manchester United squad he is "desperate" to move to Barcelona this summer.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Pogba has not only informed his team-mates and United's backroom staff that he wants to leave in the last 48 hours, he has also told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward via text message. 

The Red Devils are said to have firmly denied this and are adamant the Frenchman will not be sold this summer.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

