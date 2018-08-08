Paul Pogba Reportedly Told Manchester United He Is 'Desperate' to Join Barcelona

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has reportedly told the rest of the Manchester United squad he is "desperate" to move to Barcelona this summer.

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Pogba has not only informed his team-mates and United's backroom staff that he wants to leave in the last 48 hours, he has also told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward via text message.

The Red Devils are said to have firmly denied this and are adamant the Frenchman will not be sold this summer.

