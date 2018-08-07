WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 7

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 7August 8, 2018
With the Cruiserweight Championship match at SummerSlam already booked, this week's 205 Live was free to focus on some of the other storylines happening right now.
The main event for Tuesday's episode featured "The Heart and Soul of 205 Live" Mustafa Ali going up against the Japanese legend, Hideo Itami.
The entire division has been making 205 Live one of WWE's best weekly programs for the past few months, and it's combinations like Ali and Itami that have helped make it that way.
We also saw Lince Dorado and Kalisto face Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match to continue their blossoming feud.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.
Lucha House Party vs. Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy
- Murphy and Nese are a great combination. They have similar physiques but completely different wrestling styles. They would be a good addition to the Raw or SmackDown tag team division if 205 Live doesn't end up getting its own set of tag titles.
- Gran Metalik returned to put the trio back to full strength after being absent for the past couple of weeks.
- Lucha House Party using the old WWE In Your House logo for its shirts was a great idea.
- Fun fact: WWE actually gave away a house at the first In Your House pay-per-view.
- The way Murphy's head spiked into the mat during a hurricanrana from Kalisto looked nasty.
- Dorado's springboard stunner is approximately 1000 times better than John Cena's.
Kalisto and Dorado took on Nese and Murphy in the opening match. The Golden Lynx used his speed to keep Murphy off balance at first, but the Australian Superstar quickly took control with one stiff strike.
Despite being positioned as powerhouses in comparison to their opponents, Murphy and Nese were quick and agile enough to keep up with the luchadors.
Nese looked especially impressive when he hit a picture-perfect springboard moonsault for a close two count. The Premier Athlete doesn't fly too often, but he always looks good when he does.
All four men put on a solid performance throughout the match, but it was the last couple of minutes when they kicked things into overdrive.
Kalisto seemed poised to win with the Salida Del Sol, but Murphy distracted him long enough for Nese to roll him up with a handful of tights for the win.
Grade: A-
Notes and Highlights
Noam Dar vs. Sean Maluta
- WWE has enough members of the Anoa'i family to create a massive stable across every division.
- The video package before the match confirmed Dar is now working as a babyface.
- TJP was shown watching from the backstage area, but he didn't seem too invested in what was happening in the ring.
- Check out some highlights from Maluta's CWC match against Kota Ibushi in the video above.
Sean Maluta returned to the division for the first time since the Cruiserweight Classic to take on Noam Dar in the night's second match.
Maluta is one of the many Anoa'i family members to enter the world of pro wrestling, and he is also one of the youngest at the age of 29.
Unfortunately, this wasn't the reintroduction Maluta was probably hoping for. He served the role of an enhancement talent in this bout to put Dar over.
Grade: C
Notes and Highlights
Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali
- Ali is getting close to infringing on Naomi's gimmick with his entrance.
- The flashing entrance attire Ali has been wearing since WrestleMania does a good job of making him stand out.
- Itami's character needs something extra. His attire is bland, his entrance is basic and his promos are repetitive. He is a world-class pro wrestler, but he can still improve as a sports entertainer.
- Itami dropkicked Ali into the ring post on the apron in the most brutal spot of the night. Ali was starting to show bruising on his back within two minutes of the impact.
- Itami turned Ali inside out with a roundhouse to the face.
- Ali hit a tornado DDT from the middle turnbuckle all the way down to the floor toward the end of the match.
The main event of the evening featured a first-time singles match between Itami and Ali, but they knew each other well from a Fatal 4-Way they participated in two weeks ago.
Itami is known as one of the best strikers in the world, so Ali was determined to prove he was on the same level during the first few minutes.
His speed and agility helped him control the pace at first, but Itami was able to turn things around with a few well-placed kicks to the head and body.
Neither man had the upper hand for more than a minute. Whenever it looked like one would win, the other would kick him in the face to turn the tables.
At this point, 205 Live seems incapable of producing anything less than a stellar main event. Ali looked like he was about to hit the 054 when he started losing his balance from all the hits he took to the head.
Itami took advantage of his condition and hit three running dropkicks while Ali was suspended in the tree of woe to knock him out and score the pinfall victory. Drake Maverick and several officials ran to the ring to check on Ali after he fell down following the match.
Grade: A+
Notes and Highlights