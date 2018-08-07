WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 7

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With the Cruiserweight Championship match at SummerSlam already booked, this week's 205 Live was free to focus on some of the other storylines happening right now.

The main event for Tuesday's episode featured "The Heart and Soul of 205 Live" Mustafa Ali going up against the Japanese legend, Hideo Itami.

The entire division has been making 205 Live one of WWE's best weekly programs for the past few months, and it's combinations like Ali and Itami that have helped make it that way.

We also saw Lince Dorado and Kalisto face Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy in a tag team match to continue their blossoming feud.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.