Panthers' Amini Silatolu to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury After Meniscus Tear

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers guard Amini Silatolu will undergo surgery Friday after suffering a torn meniscus during practice Tuesday.

Panthers head trainer Ryan Vermillion told Bill Voth of the team's official site Silatolu "will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis" after the surgery.

Silatolu is the second Panthers offensive lineman to go down injured this offseason. Carolina will be without right tackle Daryl Williams for at least the start of the regular season after he suffered a torn MCL and dislocated right patella.

Silatolu has appeared in 47 games over five seasons with Carolina, and he was a potential option to start at left guard. The team listed him with the first string when it unveiled its first unofficial depth chart Sunday.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday he'd grow concerned with the team's offensive line situation "if we lose anybody else," per the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person.



"If they come back with bad news [on Silatolu], obviously we'll be concerned," Rivera said. "We like where we are right now. We think we've got solid depth and we've got a couple of young guys we really have high hopes for, as well. So we just have to be really smart and hopefully lucky a little bit, too."

The Panthers didn't make any significant upgrades to a unit that was 25th in adjusted line yards and 19th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Losing Silatolu—on top of the injury to Williams—is a big blow for Carolina as it approaches its preseason opener Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.