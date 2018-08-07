TMZ: Joakim Noah Strips Naked in Front of His Porsche in Santa Monica

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) reacts during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 104-100. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

After he barely plaed last season, it appears as though Joakim Noah is starving for attention.

This seemed to take an extreme turn Monday, when the NBA star decided to strip naked in the middle of the street in Santa Monica:

According to TMZ Sports, Noah decided to change his clothes outside his Porsche after leaving a vintage French boutique. This included underwear, although he was at least partially covered.

The two-time All-Star made almost $18 million last season for playing only seven games (40 total minutes), so he may feel like he can get away with anything at this point.

Still, Noah is recognizable enough that he should probably wait until he gets home for his next wardrobe change. 

