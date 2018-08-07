WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 7

4 of 8

Prior to the match, Aiden English asked for, and was granted, forgiveness from Rusev and Lana for his many mistakes in recent weeks.

Lana wasted little time, taking the fight to Vega from the opening bell. Vega answered, delivering a nasty forearm that only served to infuriate the Ravishing Russian. Back inside, Vega used that aggression against Lana, seizing control of the bout and working a rear headlock.

A knee to the midsection and a suplex, followed by a series of elbow drops, allowed Lana to fight her way back into the match.

A distraction by Almas brought about interference from Rusev as Vega delivered a jawbreaker in the middle of the ring. A Machka Kick from Lana had her set up for a win but a spear by an interfering English to Almas caused her to fall from the top rope.

Vega capitalized and scored the win.

Result

Vega defeated Lana

Grade

B

Analysis

The effort was certainly there and while the match was not spectacular by any means, the storytelling fueled it.

There is a schism between English, Rusev and Lana that will likely lead to the end of their relationship and rather than burning through the story, the company is taking its time and letting it breathe. The result is much better television that will mean so much more when the breakup finally ends.

Letting Vega score some wins and get heat for herself and Almas is another great decision that will only help their act stay over as WWE Creative contemplates the next feud for the former NXT champion.