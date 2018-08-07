Real Madrid Sign Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen, Son of Ex-Barcelona Star Eidur

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Former Chelsea player Eidur Gudjohnsen talks to the media before the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid have completed the signing of 16-year-old Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen, son of ex-Barcelona, Chelsea and Iceland attacker Eidur. The teenager will join Real's La Fabrica youth academy in Valdebebas. 

The younger Gudjohnsen impressed with Espanyol last season and posted to his official Instagram account on Tuesday confirming he had signed a contract with Los Blancos, per AS.

Gudjohnsen Sr. spent three years at the Camp Nou, and his son is said to have opted for a move to the capital rather than remain in Catalonia after netting 20 times for Espanyol's Cadet A team last term.

The caption to Gudjohnsen's Instagram post read: “Very excited and proud to announce that I have signed for Real Madrid! Looking forward to the future.”

The youngster has scored five times in 13 appearances for Iceland's under-17 side and has earned two caps for the under-18s as he climbs his way through the national team setup.

His father made 114 appearances for the Blaugrana but represented Chelsea more than any other club in his career, scoring 76 goals in 255 outings for the Blues in a six-year spell. He earned his Premier League break with Bolton Wanderers and had less successful stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City.

Per AS, Gudjohnsen has a younger brother, 11-year-old Daniel Tristan Gudjohnsen, who currently plays for Barcelona Infant B but could follow his older sibling to La Fabrica. 

