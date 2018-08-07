Aaron Rodgers Rips Packers WRs for Being 'Piss Poor' in Scout-Team Session

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lamented a "piss poor" performance by the team's young wide receivers during a scout-team session at training camp Tuesday.

Michael Cohen of The Athletic provided the brutally honest assessment from Rodgers:

"It was one of the worst cards sessions we had. I don't know how you can make it any simpler. You literally have what the play would be in our terminology on the card, and the effort level was very low. Especially with what I'm accustomed to. I've been running that period for a number of years. So it's not a good start for us on the card period for the young guys. I think DeAngelo [Yancey] has really progressed, G-Mo [Geronimo Allison], obviously 16 [Jake Kumerow]. But everybody else was kind of piss poor."

The Packers are looking for a couple of wideouts to emerge behind projected starters Davante Adams and Randall Cobb to provide depth in the passing game. Allison is the favorite to earn the No. 3 receiver role, but besides that trio, there are a lot of unproven players.

Questions were raised about Green Bay's options at the position after the team released Jordy Nelson, one of Rodgers' longtime favorite targets, in March.

"We played together for a long time and discussed you know, really finishing his career here and together, and making the most of the disappointment, but again the organization that they feel like are in the best interest of our team, and you have to trust the process," Rodgers told reporters in April.

He reiterated the Packers' faith in their young targets in May when speculation about the franchise potentially signing veteran wideout Dez Bryant arose.

"Well, we like young receivers, so I'm assuming that's the way they're going to keep going," he said. "I don't know why you'd cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he's a talented player. He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible."

Perhaps Rodgers' feelings on the subject will begin to evolve after his disappointment in Tuesday's practice, and Bryant remains a free agent with the preseason underway.

That said, the Packers are rarely a team to make a major free-agent splash, instead opting to draft and develop their own talent. Rodgers' pointed words may simply be his way of trying to light a fire under a group of receivers that could be thrust into a major role should injuries arise atop the WR depth chart.