Mario Chalmers Rumors: Nets, Mavericks, Pelicans Interested in Free-Agent PG

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Mario Chalmers is "completely healthy" and has reportedly received interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Chalmers, 32, appeared in 66 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Chalmers ruptured his right Achilles late in the 2015-16 season, cutting that season short and causing him to miss the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign. He was mostly healthy last season, however, with a hamstring injury costing him some time.

And he's held out belief that he'll be picked up by an NBA team this offseason.

"I know I'll be on a team next year. I'm not worried about that part," he said in late July, per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star. "I am still going, waiting on a contract right now. I'm right here, handling my event this time of year. I'll figure my next move after that.

"It's just a matter of time. They [NBA teams] are getting all the young guys, all the big free agents out of the way now. I'm just waiting my turn."

He also believes he's ready to contribute in whatever role is expected of him.

"I'm capable of doing everything they ask me to do," he said. "At this point of my career I'm wanting what's best for the team, what's best for the organization, trying to take care of little things to keep me on the court and help a team win."

Chalmers is likely facing a deep reserve role for the teams reported to have interest in him.

Brooklyn has D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie at point guard. Dallas has players capable of running the point in Dennis Smith Jr., Luka Doncic, J.J. Barea and Jalen Brunson, though head coach Rick Carlisle often likes to run two ball-handling facilitators in the backcourt. And New Orleans has Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark and Frank Jackson all likely to battle for playing time at the position.

Chalmers could carve out a role for himself in those organizations, but he'll have a battle on his hands.