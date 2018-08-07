Roberto Firmino Scores as Liverpool Beat Torino in Final Pre-Season Friendly

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool finished their pre-season with another win over an Italian club, beating Torino at home on Tuesday. Roberto Firmino found the net in the 3-1 win.

Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum scored just minutes apart in the first half, while Andrea Belotti pulled one back for the visitors. Daniel Sturridge added a third goal after the break.

With the Brazilian's goal, the trident of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have now all found the net in pre-season. The Reds had already smashed Napoli 5-0 last week and appear ready for the new Premier League season.

Here are the key takeaways from Tuesday's friendly.

Fabinho Fails his Final Audition, and That's OK

Fabinho's penalty miss in the first half will be the talking point of this match for many, but it shouldn't be. The Brazilian has a sterling record when it comes to spot kicks, as pointed out by French football expert Robin Bairner:

This was the former Monaco man's perfect opportunity to convince manager Jurgen Klopp he deserves to start against West Ham, but it became very clear early on he's simply not ready. He struggled to fit into some of the Reds' intricate passing sequences, and couldn't really get on the same page throughout the match.

Unlike most of Tuesday's starters and players expected to start on Sunday, he didn't come off at half-time. This likely means Klopp has made up his mind regarding his first starting XI of the Premier League season, and Fabinho won't be in it.

None of that is an issue, or cause for concern. It takes time to adapt to a new team, league, country and way of playing. Fabinho is an excellent player and he'll likely get there―there's no reason to rush things.

Reds Roll, But Caution is Needed

After the Napoli demolition, Liverpool grabbed another win on Tuesday, giving the side a ton of momentum going into their first Premier League match.

It's worth remembering both Napoli and Torino are behind the Reds in their preparations for the new season, however, as Serie A kicks off a week later than the Premier League. The Partenopei in particular showed plenty of signs of rust, and the Granata already looked a lot better.

Belotti gave the Liverpool defence all kinds of trouble, both with his goal―which came after some poor positional play―and his movement. In a competitive match, Nathaniel Phillips would probably have been sent off for hauling down the Italy international in the first half, and those are mistakes the team can't repeat on Sunday.

Optimism is good, but arrogance is not. A couple of solid wins over clubs not ready for the new season is a good thing, but the real test will come against the Hammers.

Belotti Picks the Right Time to Shine

Speaking of Belotti, he picked a great time to play some of his best football. Il Gallo was back to his best on Tuesday, a constant nuisance with his strength and movement. His expert first-half header gave Alisson Becker no chance, and it was the type of finish he routinely pulled off during his breakout 2016-17 campaign.

Last season wasn't nearly as good, but he's still being linked with Napoli:

The Partenopei couldn't get anything done against the Reds just days ago, and they will have watched this friendly with a keen interest. If the rumours of their interest are legitimate, Belotti may have sealed his transfer with that performance.

What's Next?

Liverpool will start their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday. Torino face lowly Cosenza Calcio in the Coppa Italia, before their Serie A opener against Roma on August 19.