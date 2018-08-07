Report: Chelsea Agree Record Fee for Ex-Real Madrid Target Kepa Arrizabalaga

Report: Chelsea Agree Record Fee for Ex-Real Madrid Target Kepa ArrizabalagaAugust 7, 2018
Chelsea have reportedly agreed to pay Athletic Bilbao £71.6 million for the signature of Kepa Arrizabalaga and make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, six months after he almost joined Real Madrid for a quarter of the fee.
The Guardian's Dominic Fifield wrote that Chelsea will pay Kepa's €80 million (£71.6 million) release clause, with incumbent No. 1 and Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois having recently gone AWOL to force a transfer:
Dominic Fifield @domfifield
Kepa Arrizabalaga, who almost joined Real Madrid for £17.9m in January, set to move to #CFC for world record £71.6m before Thursday's cut-off. Mateo Kovacic also expected to come in from Real on loan https://t.co/qZm36JOCiU
It's understood Kepa will fly to London on Wednesday and will beat the £67 million Liverpool paid for their new stopper Alisson earlier this summer. A business coup for the Basque club after Athletic came close to selling the 23-year-old to Real for just £17.9 million in the winter.
Courtois appears to be pushing for an exit before Thursday's summer transfer deadline after entering the last year of his deal, with the Blues now under pressure to secure his replacement before the window closes.
That being said, ESPN FC's Liam Twomey argued Kepa would be considered a recruit made in a knee-jerk reaction and that Alisson was more deserving of his soon-to-be-former world-record goalkeeper status:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Kepa, by all accounts, is a very talented & promising goalkeeper. But there’s no way this can be seen as anything other than a panic move by Chelsea, considering they baulked at Roma’s significantly lower valuation of Alisson - a far more proven option - a month ago #cfc
After a fairly slow summer transfer window, it appears Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to spend big to ensure his team is sufficiently covered in a key area. The club already paid Napoli £50 million to reunite manager Maurizio Sarri with midfield star Jorginho.
Chelsea triggering Kepa's release clause marks the latest edition in a whirlwind sequence of events for the Athletic product these past nine months, per journalist Kristof Terreur:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
December 17 ✔️ Courtois close to an agreement over a new 5y deal with Chelsea ✔️ Kepa close to Real Madrid January 18 ✔️ Kepa’s Real deal collapses after a no from Zidane ✔️ Courtois ends contract talks August 18 ✔️ Courtois close to Real ✔️ Kepa to Chelsea? #cfc https://t.co/dKOpVuGbhl
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported he wouldn't be the only late signing from Spain, either, with Mateo Kovacic set to make the temporary switch from Real Madrid:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
It looks like Kepa and Matteo Kovacic (loan) could be the double signing Chelsea do before deadline day. Kepa's clause will make him the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Both deals to help Thibaut Courtois get his wish. Nothing finalised but they are trying. #CFC #RMCF
Chelsea's summer always looked to be stunted after it took time to officially announce Sarri as manager, with the club's pre-season delayed as Antonio Conte's departure from the helm dragged.
Kepa may not be ready to justify the expenditure required to sign him for some time, just as it took David De Gea time to grow into his role at Manchester United after leaving Atletico Madrid at the age of 20.
Courtois' exit has forced their hand, but Chelsea stand to benefit from the acquisition of a young and hungry prospect who might have ended up at Real were it nor for Zinedine Zidane's faith in Keylor Navas.
Chelsea open their Premier League campaign at Huddersfield Town on Saturday and will hope to have Kepa learning by Sarri's hand by then as they look to pass the stewardship onto another star of La Liga.
