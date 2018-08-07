Real Madrid Transfer News: Kieran Trippier Reportedly Targeted Amid PSG Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur during The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly one of several major European clubs pursuing Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also interested after his fine 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Los Blancos have already signed Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad this summer as cover for Dani Carvajal, but Mike Keegan of MailOnline wrote that Real are serious about their intentions all the same.

Manchester United are also said to be among the suitors despite the fact that they too have already signed a right-back this summer in Diogo Dalot, leading to doubts as to whether either club would launch a move for Trippier.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

