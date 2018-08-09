MMA's Most Underrated Fighters: Who Are the Elites That Nobody's Talking About?

1 of 6

Go onto Wikipedia right now and look at Raphael Assuncao’s bantamweight record. Just look at it!

11-1 in the UFC. Wins over Marlon Moraes, Bryan Caraway, Aljamain Sterling and current champion TJ Dillashaw. Currently riding four consecutive wins.

He is completely cemented into the top five of the bantamweight division...and nobody seems to know who he is.

Part of that is a lack of finishing skills. Despite having solid striking skills and high-level jiu-jitsu, Assuncao has traditionally struggled to close out fights, scoring just three stoppages in his 12 fights in the division. That has made for a lot of competitive decisions against unheralded opponents, and has hindered his ability to make a real impression with fans.

A lot of it, of course, is plain and simple bad luck. A rib injury in 2014 was followed by serious ankle surgery in 2015, issues which required nearly two full years off. He had the misfortune of returning for an ill-fated rematch with Dillashaw, a fight which saw him lose fairly convincingly and get left out of the the title picture as a result.

Four consecutive wins have seen him return to the front of the contention queue...but even now, his future is uncertain with Dana White giving a less-than-enthusiastic response to questions about Assuncao challenging for the belt following his UFC 226 win over Rob Font. Officially, the explanation from White is that his title woes are a direct result of his injury history but the more likely explanation is that he just hasn’t resonated with fans.

Unfortunately, it's very possible that Assuncao will never receive his shot at gold. There are just too many contenders that are more exciting and more marketable than he is and, unfortunately, he has been a staple of "most underrated fighter" lists for four years now. That's unlikely to change at this point but regardless of whether fans or UFC brass ever take to him, he could be the best bantamweight in the world.