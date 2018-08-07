Real Madrid Transfer News: Mateo Kovacic Reportedly Set for Chelsea Loan

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid have reportedly given in to Mateo Kovacic's demands and are set to allow the Croatia international to join Premier League giants Chelsea on loan.

According to Marca's Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa (via Padraig Whelan), Kovacic refused to train with Los Blancos to force the move. He ended up training by himself on a small pitch after the club assured him a deal had been struck.

The report surfaced not long after manager Julen Lopetegui said the former Inter Milan man would stay at the Bernabeu, per Marca's David G. Medina (via Marc Mayo): "I think that [Luka] Modric and Kovacic are going to be very happy to play for Real Madrid. I have no record of what you say about Kovacic. He trained with his team-mates and there has not been the slightest problem. I love him and we are delighted that he is part of the club."

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Kovacic has been linked with a move away from Real for some time after he only played a minor role in Croatia's 2018 FIFA World Cup Final run. The 24-year-old mostly came off the bench in Russia, which was a likely result of a lack of playing time in Spain, and it's clear he needs a bigger role to continue his development.

The central midfielder has long been regarded as a top talent, but his progress has stalled since he moved to Los Blancos from Inter Milan in 2015. At the time, many questioned whether he was ready for such a move, and his lack of consistent playing time and evolution have validated those questions.

According to Sky Sports' Jim White, Real's decision to send Kovacic to Chelsea plays into their desire to sign Thibaut Courtois:

At this stage, it's unclear whether the loan would include an option to make the move permanent. Per Marca, a straight loan would keep Los Blancos in charge of Kovacic's career, but it's hard to see why Chelsea would agree to such a deal. They're not in the business of developing other clubs' players.

Many fans also pointed out Kovacic's arrival would stand in the way of the development of one of Chelsea's top midfield talents, Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

Kovacic has been stuck behind the midfield trio of Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in the Spanish capital. Given Modric is 32 years old, his younger compatriot could be ready to take over his role after a year of developing with Chelsea.

The Blues don't have a lot of time to get a deal across the line, as the Premier League's transfer window will close on Thursday.