John Beilein Underwent Heart Surgery, Will Miss Michigan's Trip to Spain

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that head men's basketball coach John Beilein underwent successful double bypass heart surgery Monday.

While the 65-year-old Beilein recovers, assistant coach Saddi Washington will serve as Michigan's interim head coach during its trip to Spain from Aug. 17 through Aug. 26.

Beilein is set to leave the hospital in a few days, and he is expected to be "fully active" by the start of the 2018-19 regular season.

Michigan Medicine's Francis D. Pagani released the following statement regarding the procedure and Beilein's status:

"Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning. The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart, by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks."

Beilein is set to enter his 12th season as head coach of the Wolverines after previous stints at Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia.

During his time at Michigan, Beilein is 248-143 with eight trips to the NCAA tournament. He has led the Wolverines to the Final Four twice, including last season when they reached the national championship game, where they fell to Villanova.

Michigan will open its 2018-19 regular-season slate Nov. 6 when it hosts the Norfolk State Spartans.