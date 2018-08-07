WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey Sends a Message and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

To call Ronda Rousey's first match on Raw a one-sided ass-kicking would be a massive understatement.

The UFC Hall of Famer shook off a scathing pre-match promo from Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox to pummel Fox, tapping her out with the Armbar. While it was hardly a match up to par with her first two bouts, it did not have to be.

It was a showcase for Rousey weeks before her latest shot at the Raw Women's Championship, and in that regard it succeeded.

Rousey looked like a world-beater, capable of obliterating Bliss come SummerSlam and taking the title that has eluded her over the last two months.

That is the story WWE has told, so hopefully that is the payoff fans get to enjoy come SummerSlam.

The question is whether or not Bliss gets to look more competitive than Fox did Monday night.