Tottenham Transfer News: Victor Wanyama Linked with Roma in Latest Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, left, and Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to allow Victor Wanyama to join Roma. 

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle), the Giallorossi have been pursuing Steven Nzonzi this summer, but they have set their sights on Wanyama having failed to secure the France international's signature.

Spurs are yet to do any recruitment of their own this summer with the deadline to buy players looming on Thursday, August 9 at 5 p.m. BST, but they can sell players for the remainder of the month.

                                

