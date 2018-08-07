Tottenham Transfer News: Victor Wanyama Linked with Roma in Latest Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to allow Victor Wanyama to join Roma.

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica (h/t MailOnline's Ben Nagle), the Giallorossi have been pursuing Steven Nzonzi this summer, but they have set their sights on Wanyama having failed to secure the France international's signature.

Spurs are yet to do any recruitment of their own this summer with the deadline to buy players looming on Thursday, August 9 at 5 p.m. BST, but they can sell players for the remainder of the month.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.