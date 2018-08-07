Manchester United Reportedly Make £35M Yerry Mina Bid, Want Deal Done Tuesday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly made a £35 million offer for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina and want to have the deal completed on Tuesday.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, the Red Devils want to beat Everton and Lyon to the Colombian's signature and will hand him a five-year contract worth in the region of £6 million a season.

The club want to complete the deal as soon as possible as they have received a bid from the Toffees for Marcos Rojo but want to secure a replacement for him before selling.

Everton are reported to have reached an agreement on a £28.5 million fee for the Colombian but do not have UEFA Champions League football to offer him.

Despite a delay over the weekend when United "pulled out in a dispute with his agent," the Manchester outfit are confident of luring him to Old Trafford ahead of Goodison Park.

According to Nixon, Mina did not train with his team-mates on Tuesday, though Barcelona have denied that, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:



The 23-year-old only arrived at the Camp Nou in January for a £10.5 million fee and signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Catalan giants.

However, the club can only register three non-European Union players for the upcoming season, and they were already at that limit before the arrivals of Arturo Vidal, Malcom and Arthur this summer, because of the presence of Mina, Philippe Coutinho and Marlon Santos.

Coutinho's wife is Portuguese, and he is reportedly applying for citizenship, but the club still need to offload Mina and Santos, per Marca's Xavi Hernandez.

Mina had a strong FIFA World Cup for Colombia and scored three goals in three appearances in Russia, but he has played just 377 minutes of football in a Barcelona shirt, so the fees involved for him perhaps show desperation on United's part to bring in a defensive reinforcement before Thursday's deadline.

Sports writer Sam Pilger isn't convinced he'd be a worthwhile addition:

United would benefit from a more experienced and proven centre-back, though such a candidate may be difficult to recruit in what little time they have remaining in the transfer window.

Mina could be an effective capture if the Red Devils can get the most out of his raw ability—his strengths lie in robust tackling and aerial prowess rather than finesse—but he has much to prove to show he can be a more reliable option than those already in the squad.