Manchester United Reportedly Join Arsenal in Ousmane Dembele Race

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to enter into a transfer battle with Arsenal over Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as he looks to find a replacement for Anthony Martial, who is expected to depart Old Trafford.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror's Martin Domin), the Red Devils will go head-to-head against Arsenal in an attempt to snap up the Frenchman, with the Gunners prepared to pay a £10 million loan fee for a season and then £90 million to sign him permanently next summer.

