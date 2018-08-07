Manchester United Reportedly Join Arsenal in Ousmane Dembele Race

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona attempts a kick during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, . (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to enter into a transfer battle with Arsenal over Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as he looks to find a replacement for Anthony Martial, who is expected to depart Old Trafford.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror's Martin Domin), the Red Devils will go head-to-head against Arsenal in an attempt to snap up the Frenchman, with the Gunners prepared to pay a £10 million loan fee for a season and then £90 million to sign him permanently next summer. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

