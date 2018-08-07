Joe Hart Seals Transfer to Burnley, Signs Initial 2-Year Deal

Al Bello/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Joe Hart has joined Burnley on an initial two-year deal.

The Clarets announced the arrival of the England international on Tuesday:

The goalkeeper's transfer has brought an end to his time with Manchester City, whom he joined in 2006, although he has spent the last two seasons on loan with Torino and West Ham United, respectively.

Per Sky Sports News, Burnley have paid in the region of £3.5 million for the 31-year-old.

Although he made 65 appearances for City in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, he did not become the club's undisputed No. 1 until the 2010-11 campaign after returning from a loan spell with Birmingham City.

He then spent six years as the Sky Blues' first-choice stopper, winning two Premier League titles, the League Cup twice and the FA Cup once, as well as the Premier League's Golden Glove award on four occasions.

Hart is leaving with City's best wishes because of his efforts, per ESPN's Jonathan Smith:

The former Shrewsbury Town 'keeper has earned 75 caps for England, though his Three Lions career looks to be coming to an end, if it hasn't already.

Hart made seven appearances for England last year but has not featured under Gareth Southgate in 2018 nor was he selected for the FIFA World Cup.

He appeared to lack confidence during his time with Torino and West Ham, which has significantly affected his form and the number of errors he has made.

OptaJoe offered some insight into his uninspiring spell with the Hammers:

Burnley have plenty of competition between the sticks, though, so if Hart fails to perform they'll have plenty of other options to choose from.

Nick Pope is sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, but the club also have Tom Heaton and Anders Lindegaard to call upon.

Hart may yet resurrect his international ambitions if he can get back to his best, but first he must focus on getting his club career back on track and give Clarets boss Sean Dyche a selection headache when Pope is able to return to action.