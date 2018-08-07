Report: Chelsea Eyeing Jan Oblak, Kepa Arrizabalaga to Replace Thibaut Courtois

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 26: Jan Oblak #13 of Club Atletico de Madrid in action during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal at the National Stadium on July 26, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly looking to Spain in search of a replacement for Thibaut Courtois and could be set to meet the buyout clause of either Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak or Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

According to Mundo Deportivo's Enrique Ortego (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), Chelsea are imminently set to meet Oblak's £89 million clause after Courtois told manager Maurizio Sarri of his desire to leave for Real Madrid on Monday.

Meanwhile, AS' Sergio Santos Chozas reported the Blues are "resigned to losing" the Belgian and have decided to meet Kepa's €80 million (£71.5 million) clause. 

                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

