Report: Chelsea Eyeing Jan Oblak, Kepa Arrizabalaga to Replace Thibaut Courtois

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly looking to Spain in search of a replacement for Thibaut Courtois and could be set to meet the buyout clause of either Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak or Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Enrique Ortego (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), Chelsea are imminently set to meet Oblak's £89 million clause after Courtois told manager Maurizio Sarri of his desire to leave for Real Madrid on Monday.

Meanwhile, AS' Sergio Santos Chozas reported the Blues are "resigned to losing" the Belgian and have decided to meet Kepa's €80 million (£71.5 million) clause.

