Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin Announced for WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Finn Balor has been a thorn in Constable Corbin's side in recent weeks, and their rivalry will carry over to SummerSlam.

WWE announced Monday night on Raw that Balor and Corbin will face off in a singles match Aug. 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York:

Balor earned a victory over Corbin at Extreme Rules in July, but the result did little to end the bad blood between the two stars. They had a rematch on the July 30 edition of Raw, with Corbin coming out on top.

On Monday night, Balor involved himself in Corbin's match with Roman Reigns. As Corbin attempted to flee the ring, Balor arrived to ensure the Constable of Raw couldn't go anywhere. Balor then attacked Corbin after Reigns picked up the victory.

While battling Corbin gives Balor something to do at SummerSlam, the former universal champion continues to spin his wheels for the most part. Even if he prevails in Brooklyn, Balor's stock won't climb up the pecking order on Raw.

WWE is quick to remind fans Balor is the first person to hold the Universal Championship. Whereas that was once a badge of honor, it has almost become a running joke since Balor has never received a subsequent world title match since SummerSlam 2016.

This year's SummerSlam feels like a reset for Raw. Assuming Reigns beats Brock Lesnar for the universal title, the door will open for a wider variety of stars to challenge for the belt. Perhaps Balor can be one of the wrestlers who suddenly becomes a viable No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.