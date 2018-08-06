WWE Superstar Jerry Lawler Pays Tribute to Son Brian by Wearing His Ring Gear

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 31: Jerry Lawler attends the WWE Monday Night Raw Supershow Halloween event at the Philips Arena on October 31, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)
Moses Robinson/Getty Images

WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler wore a ring vest belonging to his son Brian as a tribute prior to a match against James Ellsworth on Sunday in Jackson, Tennessee.

Dinner With The King shared a photo of Lawler backstage with the vest:

Ellsworth also tweeted about the match:

Brian Lawler, who was 46, died July 29.

He enjoyed a successful spell with the WWF during the Attitude Era, for which he's most remembered. Wrestling as "Grand Master Sexay" Brian Christopher, he teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to form Too Cool. They won the WWF Tag Team Championship on May 29, 2000.

Following his release from the WWF in 2001, Lawler wrestled for a number of different independent promotions. His last appearance on WWE programming came at NXT Arrival on Feb. 27, 2014, when he reunited with Scotty 2 Hotty in a defeat to The Ascension.

