WWE Superstar Jerry Lawler Pays Tribute to Son Brian by Wearing His Ring Gear

WWE Superstar Jerry Lawler Pays Tribute to Son Brian by Wearing His Ring GearAugust 6, 2018
WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler wore a ring vest belonging to his son Brian as a tribute prior to a match against James Ellsworth on Sunday in Jackson, Tennessee.
Dinner With The King shared a photo of Lawler backstage with the vest:
Dinner With The King @DinnerWithKing
.@JerryLawler wore his son’s vest to the ring as a tribute tonight for his match with @realellsworth. #RIPBrianChristopherLawler https://t.co/Da5Cxf3iMv
Ellsworth also tweeted about the match:
James Ellsworth @realellsworth
Just wrestled the most emotional match of my career Words can’t describe the amount of respect I have for @JerryLawler It’s a true honor and pleasure to share the ring with him always .. https://t.co/cCHoUGLwD4
Brian Lawler, who was 46, died July 29.
He enjoyed a successful spell with the WWF during the Attitude Era, for which he's most remembered. Wrestling as "Grand Master Sexay" Brian Christopher, he teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to form Too Cool. They won the WWF Tag Team Championship on May 29, 2000.
Following his release from the WWF in 2001, Lawler wrestled for a number of different independent promotions. His last appearance on WWE programming came at NXT Arrival on Feb. 27, 2014, when he reunited with Scotty 2 Hotty in a defeat to The Ascension.
