Dean Ambrose, John Cena and More in the WWE News Roundup for Aug. 6

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Dean Ambrose Will Reportedly Return 'Within the Next Month'

Dean Ambrose hasn't wrestled since December after suffering a triceps tendon injury. PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported on Monday that Ambrose is nearing a return and may be involved in SummerSlam on Aug. 19. While Ambrose could be in attendance for the pay-per-view in Brooklyn, New York, it's unclear whether he'll actually appear on the show.

John Cena Teases New 'Move of Doom'

John Cena's critics have long signaled their dissatisfaction with his perceived inability to change his wrestling style, pointing to his "five moves of doom." Cena said in an interview with WWE he may unveil a "sixth move of doom" when he takes part in a live event Sept. 1 in Shanghai.

Batista Shows Support for Fired Director

Last month, Disney Studios fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after he acknowledged posting offensive tweets years ago. Batista, who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise, tweeted his anger with Gunn's ouster.

Actor Chris Pratt also posted on Instagram he'd like to see Gunn reinstated as director for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie and shared a statement from the movie's cast supporting Gunn.

WWE's Match of the Day on YouTube: Cena vs. Lesnar

John Cena lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2014. The match proved to be one of the most impressive performances of Lesnar's career.