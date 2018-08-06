TMZ: NASCAR CEO Brian France Arrested for DUI, Name-Dropped Donald Trump

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France will take an indefinite leave of absence after he was arrested Sunday evening on charges of driving under the influence.

Bob Pockrass of ESPN shared word of the leave of absence, adding Jim France will serve as interim chairman and CEO.

TMZ reported France's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the arrest. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that France attempted to use his relationship with President Donald Trump during the stop.

France endorsed Trump during his presidential candidacy in 2016.

A statement released by the Sag Harbor Village (N.Y.) Police Department said France was also in possession of oxycodone.

"Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign," the release said, per Pockrass. "Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

"Upon search of his person, due to a lawful arrest, Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills."

France was held overnight before being arraigned Monday morning and released.

NASCAR has not released a statement on the matter at this time.