Preview for Ronda Rousey's 1st TV Match and August 6 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Just under two weeks from her shot at the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 19, Ronda Rousey will make her free TV in-ring debut Monday night on WWE Raw as she squares off with Alicia Fox.

The match headlines what should be another explosive episode that sets the stage for one of the company's premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, which will be home to Rousey's showdown with Alexa Bliss for the top prize in women's wrestling.

Rumors

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, fans should not be surprised if Rousey vs. Fox closes out the August 6 episode of Raw.

It is the logical main event.

Rousey is a huge star, a transcendent one, and her first televised match should be the main event. Especially when there is nothing more pressing already scheduled for the show.

Yes, Roman Reigns could headline the show with a promo on Brock Lesnar or something involving Paul Heyman, but unless The Beast Incarnate is appearing on the show, it would feel like a waste.

Preview

Roman Reigns Responds to Brock Lesnar's Actions

A week ago, Lesnar returned to Raw and made an immediate impact, delivering an F-5 to general manager Kurt Angle and putting his hands on his own advocate, Heyman. This came after big-timing the show all night and refusing to leave his locker room.

After being removed from the building for the night's show-closing segment, Reigns will return to television this week and almost certainly address Lesnar's actions.

But what will he say?

More of the same? Will he try to play up the apparent schism between him and Heyman?

Whatever the case is, the talk between Reigns and Lesnar has grown stale and tired. It is time for them to fight and until that happens on August 19 in Brooklyn, all the promo segments in the world are essentially worthless.

One thing to watch: Will fans still support Reigns after chants of "we want Roman" rained down from the stands at the end of last week's show?

Mojo Rawley Looks to Build Momentum

No one in recent weeks has been more intense, aggressive or dominant than Mojo Rawley. After a pull-apart brawl on last week's show, the former Green Bay Packer will battle Bobby Roode in singles competition.

The match will give fans their first real taste of how serious WWE Creative is about Rawley's push. If he can get by Roode as convincingly as he has No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze over the last month, do not be surprised to see the former Hype Bro enjoy a more significant role on Raw in the coming weeks.

If not, it will signify the end of another start-and-stop push for an NXT star whose potential is unlimited but whose ability to earn the faith of the writing team is not.

Will Seth Rollins Avenge His Attack?

A week ago, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification, then found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown backstage by intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler.

Less than two weeks from his shot at regaining the title from The Showoff, will Rollins be able to avenge his beating?

If WWE Creative trends are any indication, he will try.

The question is how he does he go about doing it?

Does he rush the ring, his rage overcoming him, or does he mosey to the squared circle for an in-ring promo with the two men he should so intensely dislike but will gladly debate on the microphone instead?

One can only hope it is the former.

Otherwise, it will be even more difficult to drum up excitement for the SummerSlam match between Rollins and Ziggler that fans have already seen ad nauseum over the last two months.